James Thomas Morgan "Jim"

Jannuary 13, 1920 – March 25, 2020



World War II Soldier and Cold War Warrior A family legend has passed, and an era has ended. He wasn't just a family legend; for a guy who was not a people person, Jim Morgan touched many lives. Born 100 years ago in rural eastern Kentucky, he stood out in the middle of 10 siblings: a tough, fierce, red-headed loner.



Growing up in London, KY, where everyone knew everyone; he sat on his parents' porch listening to aged Civil War veterans recalling the battles and hardships of that conflict--stories he later shared with his children and grandchildren. His father Sam was a member of the Sheriff's office, and Jim loved hanging out with his father at the jail where he got to know, and in some cases befriended, some of the locals that were occasionally arrested for moonshining and other offenses; including a local hotel and restaurant operator, Harlan Sanders.



As a teenager he was such a talented horseman that the London, Kentucky National Guard cavalry wanted him. Yes, he was one of the last of the horse cavalrymen. So, in 1935, at 15 years old, he fibbed about his age to join the cavalry and gained the added benefit of $1 a week paid to troopers-a lot of money for his family in the middle of the Great Depression. His unit, Kentucky Horse Cavalry, Troop E, was part of a group that in the late 1930's, in summer maneuvers in Louisiana, defeated American tanks commanded by Colonel George Patton.



In early 1941, many months prior to Pearl Harbor, Troop E was called up for federal service, the horses were taken away, and the unit converted to mechanized anti-aircraft and artillery. First stop: training in England, where he got hepatitis. Later, with the 1st Infantry (103rd Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion), he participated in almost every major battle in the European theatre: amphibious assaults at North Africa, Sicily, and Omaha Beach; fighting in the Hedgerows in France, Falaise Gap, Hürtgen Forest, the Battle of the Bulge; and crossing the Remagen Bridge just before it fell. He was tough, cantankerous, and brooked no dissent, and that saved many of his men's lives. He was the Sergeant who made the men dig in, stay awake on watch, keep their weapons clean, and their socks dry.



His unit, Battery D, knew he was in charge, and they never followed a green lieutenant across a field unless Sergeant Morgan said it was ok. With the "Big Red One" as the First Infantry is known, they fought their way into Aachen, the first German city taken by American troops, and he earned a Bronze Star and a Battlefield Commission. By May 1945 they had battled their way across Germany and into Czechoslovakia, linking up with the Russian Army.



After V-E Day, Lt. Morgan was happy to be heading home when he learned he'd been assigned to the Pacific Theatre for the coming invasion of Japan. The Bomb changed those plans, but he was disenchanted and left the Army. The post-war life of a traveling salesman was not for him, however, so he eventually reenlisted in the Army's Intelligence Corps, without officer rank.



Assigned by the Army to New York City in 1949, he met and married a lovely Italian girl, Mary St. John, his wife of 70 years. Transferred to Germany in 1952 as a member of Army Counterintelligence, he built one of the most successful field counterintelligence operations across Eastern Europe and Germany in the 1950s and was personally responsible for the capture and breaking up of numerous Soviet spy operations. He was so successful that KGB agents unsuccessfully attempted to kidnap him at gunpoint one night in Berlin. In the 1960s he briefly returned to Europe where he helped uncover and break-up a Soviet spy ring that had infiltrated U.S. Intelligence.



Jim and Mary raised four children; Sam, James Jr, Caroline, and Kevin, moving with family for assignments in Germany, Virginia, Korea, and Hawaii over the years, finally settling in Northern Virginia. After retiring from the Army, as a Command Sargeant Major, he had another career as an intelligence analyst, eventually retiring for a second time as Chief of Security for the United States Coast Guard. Following his second "retirement" he helped Mary run a successful antique business that they never quit. Together, they traveled the U.S. and Europe buying and selling antiques, an activity that kept him busy well into his nineties.



He was a lifelong jogger, though a little slower in his later years. When the doctors told him at age 90 that he should quit because jogging was causing back problems, Jim decided it was the heel strike that jarred the spine, so he only jogged uphill and then walked down. Tough to the end, he was still doing push ups and sit-ups at ninety-nine. He helmed a close-knit family and was adored by all he let in. And if he let you in and shared a few stories, you knew you had earned his respect. No small feat, and a legacy to continue to aspire to. James Thomas Morgan was loved and will be missed, and his stories told for years because he lived honorably and proudly on his own terms. He was preceded in death by his youngest son Kevin, and is survived by his wife Mary, children Sam (Dawn), James, Jr (Jean), Caroline (Richard); grandchildren Kat, Mary, Richie, Hart, Amelia, Valentina, Lincoln, and Alexandra; and newly arrived first great granddaughter Parker.



Funeral services, with full military honors, will be on Tuesday, September 1, at Arlington National Cemetery.





