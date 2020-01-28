Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES "Jim" TALLEY. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

TALLEY JAMES NEVIN TALLEY James "Jim" Nevin Talley, born in Washington, DC on September 18, 1939, died peacefully January 9, 2020 at the age of 80 in his winter home of Palm Bay, Florida in the arms of loving wife, Joyce Raymor Talley. He and Joyce resided in Springfield, VA since 1967, and loved vacationing in Rehoboth Beach, DE ever since Jim worked there as a college student in the summer of 1960. Born to Alice Nevin Talley and Charles Knox Talley, Jim grew up with his brother, David Paul Talley, in Adams Morgan, DC. Jim attended Archbishop Carroll High School (1957) and the Catholic University of America (1961) where he worked to pay his way to earn his electrical engineering degree. Jim started work at the US Naval Research Laboratory in 1961, working there 36 years in Navy Electronic Warfare, radar and related radio frequency electromagnetic systems, subsystems and components in research, development, testing and evaluation. He subsequently continued these pursuits for another eight years at the Office of Naval Research. The highlight of Jim's career was working with the battleship New Jersey on its way to Vietnam. He was also proud of his work on the Advanced Technology Demonstration project for the Active Electronically Steerable Array EW transmitter for which he was principal engineer. This project led directly to the current U.S. Navy effort of Block 3 Electronic Attack for the SLQ-32(V) shipboard EW system. After retiring in 2008, he continued to provide part-time support to the Office of Naval Research, played softball with the Northern Virginia Senior Softball league, and volunteered for the Fairfax County Republican Committee and the Northern Virginia GOP. Jim and Joyce enjoyed many trips together, from their honeymoon in San Francisco in 1964, to several European river cruises and land tours. Jim particularly enjoyed understanding the local history and culture wherever he traveled and was always interested in knowing where everyone was from. Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joyce, and their three children, Theresa (Michael Voltaggio) of Bedford, NY; Anne (Brian McDermott) of Sleepy Hollow, NY; and Joseph of Los Angeles, CA; and four dear grandchildren, Rory, Liliana, Alessandra and Carlin. A celebration of life will be held February 1, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Bernadette's Church, located at 7600 Old Keene Mill Rd, Springfield, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Catholic University of America (https:// advance.catholic.edu/giving/to/engineering ). Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 28, 2020

