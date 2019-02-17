JAMES MAHLON TARLETON, SR.
On Wednesday, February 13, 2019; the beloved husband of the late Margaret June Tarleton; father of James Mahlon (Dorothy) Tarleton, Jr., Catharine Judith (John) Sekely, Robert Charles Tarleton, Anne Marie Tarleton, Mark Edward (Sharon) Tarleton, Sr. and the late Margaret Lynn (Arnold) Simmons. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Friends may call at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 6160 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD on Monday, February 18 from 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, February 19 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2200 Callaway St., Hillcrest Heights, MD. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the .