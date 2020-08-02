1/1
JAMES "DICKIE" TAYLOR III
James Edward Taylor, III  "Dickie" (age 87)  
Of Potomac Falls, Va. died Thursday, July 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Shirley Dickerson Taylor, devoted step-father of Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams (Erin), Michael A. Williams (Lisa), loving grandfather of Kendall Mealy (Patrick), Zachary Williams, 1st Lt. Nathan Williams, Grant Williams, Donovan Davis and Kennedy Davis. Great-grandfather of Sloane Mealy and Hayes Mealy. Following visitation of friends at 10 a.m., a private Celebration of his life will be held at Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, VA on August 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a scholarship set up through Alfred Street Baptist Church. Checks should be made payable to "The Alfred Street Baptist Church Foundation" and write on the memo line "James E. Taylor III and Shirley Dickerson Taylor Legacy Scholarship". Mail checks to the Foundation Treasurer: Deacon Terrill Garrison, Treasurer, The Alfred Street Baptist Church Foundation, 305 Thebes Lane, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 2, 2020.
