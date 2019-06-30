The Washington Post

JAMES TERRY Sr.

Mst Sgt JAMES EDWARD TERRY, SR.  

Departed this life on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 he is survived by his wife Carolyn R. Terry; sister Emma Terry; five sisters-in-law Denise William (Edward) Christine Morris (Richard) Phyllis Nicholas (Larry) Dorothy Cook (Frank) Shelia Hasting; brothers-in-law William Powell and Ronnie Johnson; daughter Veleta Pendleton (Jermaine); Dinethea Rollerson (father figure) Ayonna Kirksey (father figure); sons Kevin Terry (Ashley) James E. Terry Jr. (Nicole) and Terrance Kirksey (father figure) 14 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; two godchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing is at 10 a.m. following the service at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Ennon Baptist Church, 9832 Piscataway Road Clinton, MD 20735, Delman L Coates, PH. D, Pastor.

