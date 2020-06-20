My deepest condolences to the family. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
JAMES O. THOMAS, JR.
Mr. James O. Thomas, Jr. peacefully passed away from natural causes on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline S. Thomas; his mother and father, James O. Thomas, Sr. and Lurine G. Thomas; his sisters, Ruby L. Young and Gladystene Pearley and his brother, Desi Thomas. He leaves behind his children, Willie L. (Marcia) Thomas, James O. Thomas, III., and Toniae M. Thomas, and his grandson, Javon Thomas, all of Darien, GA; his brothers, Joe L. Thomas, Sr. of Eulonia, GA and Reuben (Alice) Taylor of Plymouth, VA, and his adopted brother James Grovner of Crescent, GA; his niece, Roslyn Pearley of Jonesboro, GA; his closest cousins, William (Carolyn) German of Compton, CA and Ernest L. (Jean) Bryant of Darien, GA; his sisters-in- law, Lynette King of Graham, GA, Ella (Robert) Studevent of Washington, DC, Rozella Hayes of Graham, GA, Etta (Dwayne) Kemp of Clinton, MD, Shirley (Lennis) Johnson of Hazlehurst, GA; his brothers-in-law, Glen Seward of Miami, FL, Richard Seward of Miami, FL, and Roosevelt Seward of Antioch, TN; his godchildren, Patricia S. (Frank) Palmer, Bridgette Bess of Savannah, GA and Jaeson Carryl of Hinesville, GA; his close friends, Earlene S. Lemon of Darien, GA , Eloise Alston and Marianne Smith of Washington, DC, and Henry Jackson of Vadolsta, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Mr. Thomas will be laid to rest at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Georgia. Due to Covid-19, a memorial service for Mr. Thomas will be announced later. The family welcomes donations made in his honor to the Savannah State University Foundation, James O Thomas Scholarship, Savannah State University, 3219 College St., Savannah, GA 31404, https://give.savannahstate.edu/SSUFoundation. Please view and sign the family guestbook: https://www.legacy.com/funeral-homes/georgia/darien/darien-funeral-home/fh-7019.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 20, 2020.