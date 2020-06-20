JAMES THOMAS Jr.
JAMES O. THOMAS, JR.
Mr. James O. Thomas, Jr. peacefully passed away from natural causes on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline S. Thomas; his mother and father, James O. Thomas, Sr. and Lurine G. Thomas; his sisters, Ruby L. Young and Gladystene Pearley and his brother, Desi Thomas. He leaves behind his children, Willie L. (Marcia) Thomas, James O. Thomas, III., and Toniae M. Thomas, and his grandson, Javon Thomas, all of Darien, GA; his brothers, Joe L. Thomas, Sr. of Eulonia, GA and Reuben (Alice) Taylor of Plymouth, VA, and his adopted brother James Grovner of Crescent, GA; his niece, Roslyn Pearley of Jonesboro, GA; his closest cousins, William (Carolyn) German of Compton, CA and Ernest L. (Jean) Bryant of Darien, GA; his sisters-in- law, Lynette King of Graham, GA, Ella (Robert) Studevent of Washington, DC, Rozella Hayes of Graham, GA, Etta (Dwayne) Kemp of Clinton, MD, Shirley (Lennis) Johnson of Hazlehurst, GA; his brothers-in-law, Glen Seward of Miami, FL, Richard Seward of Miami, FL, and Roosevelt Seward of Antioch, TN; his godchildren, Patricia S. (Frank) Palmer, Bridgette Bess of Savannah, GA and Jaeson Carryl of Hinesville, GA; his close friends, Earlene S. Lemon of Darien, GA , Eloise Alston and Marianne Smith of Washington, DC, and Henry Jackson of Vadolsta, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Mr. Thomas will be laid to rest at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Georgia. Due to Covid-19, a memorial service for Mr. Thomas will be announced later. The family welcomes donations made in his honor to the Savannah State University Foundation, James O Thomas Scholarship, Savannah State University, 3219 College St., Savannah, GA 31404, https://give.savannahstate.edu/SSUFoundation. Please view and sign the family guestbook: https://www.legacy.com/funeral-homes/georgia/darien/darien-funeral-home/fh-7019.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Darien Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
R.R
Neighbor
June 20, 2020
Sincere condolences to the Thomas family. J.O. was an avid supporter of Savannah State University. He will truly be missed.
Dollie Clayton
Acquaintance
June 17, 2020
On behalf of my family we send our condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the Thomas Family on your loss. I worked at the U.S. Patent Office with Mr. J. O. for many years. I remember his kindness and willingness to extend his hand to help you just when you needed it. Rest-in-Peace Brother J. O.
George Walton
Coworker
