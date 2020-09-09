JAMES THRELKELD



James D. Threlkeld

On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, James Donald Threlkeld, loving husband and father of four, died at the age of 88. James was born on November 28, 1931 in Kentucky to Ernest and Frances Threlkeld. He graduated from the University of Louisville, attended Columbia University, and served in the United States Air Force. James worked for the United States government for 44 years, mostly in the Atomic Energy Commission and the Department of Energy, retiring in January 2002. He received the honor of Kentucky Colonel for his accomplishments. In 1960, James married Diane McNeeley and raised three sons and a daughter, born from 1962 to 1971. He moved to the Washington, D.C. area in the early 1960s, eventually settling in Bethesda, Maryland, where he lived with his family for most of his life. A lover of books and travel, James was particularly interested in world history and he visited countries all over the planet, from Australia to Brazil to Egypt. He was particularly fond of France and Italy, visiting both countries many times. An avid sports fan, James attended the first Washington Nationals home game in 2005 and held season tickets to the Washington Football Team for years, but he never lost his love for the team of his childhood, the Cincinnati Reds. James was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother. He is survived by his wife of 60 years and his four children, John, Robert, Thomas, and Carol.



