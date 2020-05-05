

James Edwin Timm



James (Jim) Edwin Timm, 87, of Spotsylvania County, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020 at his home with his family.

Jim was born in Paducah, KY. He was in the Navy from 1951 to 1955. After leaving the Navy he began a career in law enforcement that spanned 22 years with the Fairfax County Police Department. During that period, he also obtained a BS in Administration of Justice from American University. After retirement he worked for the Commonwealth of Virginia Dept of Criminal Justice Services, and then the Northern Virginia Police Academy. He was a devoted member of Saint Matthew Catholic Church and served proudly in the Knights of Columbus Bishop John R. Keating Council #12434. His favorite pastimes were spending time with family, going to Nags Head, NC, and riding his Harley Davidson Road King Classic motorcycle.

Survivors include his son, Michael Steven Timm (Cheryl); daughter, Pamela Timm Shivery (Paul);

sister-in-law, Joanne Johnson (Morris); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara J. Timm.

A private graveside service will be held in Quantico National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lymphoma Research Foundation at:

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Online guest book is available at