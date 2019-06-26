

JAMES CHRISTOPHER TOMES (Age 62)



Passed peacefully at his home in Silver Spring, MD. on June 20, 2019.

Loving son to Marie Vargo Tomes. Dear father of Carly Tomes and Alex Tomes. Loving brother to Cary Tomes, Claudia Allnutt, and Cassandra DiPonzio.

Christopher is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.

A private Celebration of Life for his family and close friends will be held at Marie Tomes' residence in Leisure World, on Wednesday, June 26, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to in memory of Chris.