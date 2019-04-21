Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES TRIMM. View Sign

TRIMM JAMES DOUGLAS TRIMM James Douglas Trimm passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019 from complications following heart surgery. Born on April 5, 1960 in Watertown, New York, Jim graduated from Watertown High School in 1978 and attended Jefferson Community College. He worked at Key Bank in New York until 1987 when he left to begin a new career in Washington, DC. Jim began his career working as a Field Technician on a contract with United States Patent Trademark Office (USPTO). He worked at the Help Desk and made office visits when USPTO employees were having problems with their computer equipment. His responsibility was to troubleshoot, identify the problem and then find the remedy. Later when the USPTO started their telework program, Jim was the support tech called when teleworkers had issues with their computers. As the telework program expanded, Jim was hired on to the government side as an Information Technology Specialist and began his Federal career on September 5, 2006 as the liaison for the teleworkers at the Service Desk. At the time of his passing he supported Service Desk operations, specializing in Incident Management, Advanced Problem Resolution and Operation Readiness Review activities. Jim took pride in his position at USPTO and had a strong commitment to customer service. Jim was predeceased by his parents, William and Adaleen (Cozzie) Trimm, and great-niece, Peyton E. Dunn. He is survived by his partner of 16 years, Lois A. Rossi; his stepmother, Helen Guardino Trimm; his brothers, Jeff, of Clay, NY and Scott, of Watertown, NY; his nephew, Brad (Erica); three nieces, Brittany (Andy) Noviasky, Bethany, and Brinley; and great-niece, Effina. Jim enjoyed a caring relationship with his cousins and had many fond memories of the times they all spent together. Over the years, Jim developed a strong passion for travel and enjoyed many trips to Europe, China and throughout the United States. In 2013, Jim and Lois purchased a cottage in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where they spent many weekends unwinding and relaxing by the water. While Jim followed all sports, baseball and football were his favorites. He was an unwavering, faithful fan of the New York Yankees and the Buffalo Bills. His mastery of sports statistics and movie trivia was phenomenal! Jim will be remembered by those who knew and loved him as having a great sense of humor and possessing a hearty laugh. He found pleasure in everything he did from having coffee in a café to browsing the shelves of his favorite bookstores, spending a quiet weekend at home or at the beach, or traveling to foreign lands. He stayed in touch with his relatives and friends and always took the time to send cards and text messages. Jim loved everything life had to offer and was grateful for each day. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W.Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA. Calling hours will be on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Holy Rosary Church, 595 3rd Street NW, Washington, DC. Burial services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to

TRIMM JAMES DOUGLAS TRIMM James Douglas Trimm passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019 from complications following heart surgery. Born on April 5, 1960 in Watertown, New York, Jim graduated from Watertown High School in 1978 and attended Jefferson Community College. He worked at Key Bank in New York until 1987 when he left to begin a new career in Washington, DC. Jim began his career working as a Field Technician on a contract with United States Patent Trademark Office (USPTO). He worked at the Help Desk and made office visits when USPTO employees were having problems with their computer equipment. His responsibility was to troubleshoot, identify the problem and then find the remedy. Later when the USPTO started their telework program, Jim was the support tech called when teleworkers had issues with their computers. As the telework program expanded, Jim was hired on to the government side as an Information Technology Specialist and began his Federal career on September 5, 2006 as the liaison for the teleworkers at the Service Desk. At the time of his passing he supported Service Desk operations, specializing in Incident Management, Advanced Problem Resolution and Operation Readiness Review activities. Jim took pride in his position at USPTO and had a strong commitment to customer service. Jim was predeceased by his parents, William and Adaleen (Cozzie) Trimm, and great-niece, Peyton E. Dunn. He is survived by his partner of 16 years, Lois A. Rossi; his stepmother, Helen Guardino Trimm; his brothers, Jeff, of Clay, NY and Scott, of Watertown, NY; his nephew, Brad (Erica); three nieces, Brittany (Andy) Noviasky, Bethany, and Brinley; and great-niece, Effina. Jim enjoyed a caring relationship with his cousins and had many fond memories of the times they all spent together. Over the years, Jim developed a strong passion for travel and enjoyed many trips to Europe, China and throughout the United States. In 2013, Jim and Lois purchased a cottage in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where they spent many weekends unwinding and relaxing by the water. While Jim followed all sports, baseball and football were his favorites. He was an unwavering, faithful fan of the New York Yankees and the Buffalo Bills. His mastery of sports statistics and movie trivia was phenomenal! Jim will be remembered by those who knew and loved him as having a great sense of humor and possessing a hearty laugh. He found pleasure in everything he did from having coffee in a café to browsing the shelves of his favorite bookstores, spending a quiet weekend at home or at the beach, or traveling to foreign lands. He stayed in touch with his relatives and friends and always took the time to send cards and text messages. Jim loved everything life had to offer and was grateful for each day. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W.Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA. Calling hours will be on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Holy Rosary Church, 595 3rd Street NW, Washington, DC. Burial services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.everlywheatley.com . Donations in Jim's memory may be sent to Capital Area Food Bank, 4900 Puerto Rico Avenue NE, Washington, D.C. 20017 or Habitat for Humanity, 322 W. Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709.Funeral arrangements will be handled by Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W.Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA. Calling hours will be on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Holy Rosary Church, 595 3rd Street NW, Washington, DC. Burial services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.everlywheatley.com . Donations in Jim's memory may be sent to Capital Area Food Bank, 4900 Puerto Rico Avenue NE, Washington, D.C. 20017 or Habitat for Humanity, 322 W. Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709. Funeral Home Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home

1500 West Braddock Road

Alexandria , VA 22302

(703) 998-9200 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close