1/
JAMES "Bud" TURNER Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James P. Turner, Jr. "Bud"  March 6, 1938 - October 6, 2020   
On Tuesday October 6, 2020, James P. Turner (Bud) passed away at his home in Sarasota, Florida.He is survived by his wife, JoAnn of 64 years, one sister (Constance Parks) four children, JoLynn (Benny), Jim (Toni), Frank (Pam), Amy. James had 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 44 years. His career began as a Letter Carrier in Kensington, MD in 1957. He became involved in the NALC where he became a shop steward and continued to move up until he became a National Business Agent. He retired in 1994 after a long successful career. James started a second career with High Tech Fasteners in Frederick, MD for 20 years. He retired for his final time and moved to Sarasota in 2016.He loved his family and friends. He was a dedicated family man. Family was the most important to him. He will be truly missed.In lieu of flowers donate to the American Cancer Society.Graveside services will be held at Rock Creek Cemetery in Washington, DC on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. Rock Creek Church Rd. NW and Webster St. NWArrangement by Pumphrey Funeral Home, Rockville, MD.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD 20850-2805
(301) 762-3939
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved