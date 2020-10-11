James P. Turner, Jr. "Bud" March 6, 1938 - October 6, 2020
On Tuesday October 6, 2020, James P. Turner (Bud) passed away at his home in Sarasota, Florida.He is survived by his wife, JoAnn of 64 years, one sister (Constance Parks) four children, JoLynn (Benny), Jim (Toni), Frank (Pam), Amy. James had 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 44 years. His career began as a Letter Carrier in Kensington, MD in 1957. He became involved in the NALC where he became a shop steward and continued to move up until he became a National Business Agent. He retired in 1994 after a long successful career. James started a second career with High Tech Fasteners in Frederick, MD for 20 years. He retired for his final time and moved to Sarasota in 2016.He loved his family and friends. He was a dedicated family man. Family was the most important to him. He will be truly missed.In lieu of flowers donate to the American Cancer Society
.Graveside services will be held at Rock Creek Cemetery in Washington, DC on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. Rock Creek Church Rd. NW and Webster St. NWArrangement by Pumphrey Funeral Home, Rockville, MD.