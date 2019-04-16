

James E. Twining, III



Passed on April 9, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. A native and lifelong resident of Northern Virginia, Mr. Twining was a dedicated civil servant, working for the Defense Logistics Agency for more than 20 years and the General Services Administration before that for almost 10 years. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Urbana University in Ohio in 1971. Mr. Twining will be dearly missed by his brother, Robert (Laura) Twining, and nieces, Stephanie and Julianne Twining and Melissa Clark. There will be a gathering of family and friends on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Murphy's Funeral Home 1102 W Broad Street, Falls Church, VA 22046. Graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at