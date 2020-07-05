

James Conrad Vance

"Like a bridge over troubled waters, I will lay me down."- Simon and Garfunkel On June 24, 2020, Captain James Conrad Vance of Fort Washington, MD, took his final sail across the water of life. Born in 1929 to the late Alfred and Earlena Vance (nee Evans). He was raised in a Christian home. James spent his early years in Bryan/College Station, TX and settled in the Washington, DC area after high school. He attended Virginia State University, and took extension courses at Penn State University. After receiving a certificate from Columbia Technical Institute, he owned and operated Conrad's Heating, AC and Drain Cleaning Company for more than 10 years. Prior to that, he traveled the country while working as a mail cleark on the railroad. He was engaged in several entrepreneural ventures including restaurant and the tourism business. Captain James Vance devoted his time to the adveture he loved most; sailing his yacht, Sis Lena. Over the course of his life, Captain Vance was the owner of six boats, several of which were considered yachts. He was a longstanding member of the Neptune Yacht Club and served two terms as Commodore, and enjoyed hosting his family and friends out on the water. Captain Vance's legacy will live on, as he generously offered to donate boat slips to the club at the end of his life.Despite all of his personal pursuits, James was also a giver of his time, wisdom, and any resource he had. He especially loved to pour into the younger people in his life in whatever way needed. He had a sharp mind and sense of humor, and perhaps was known most for his sense of style. He dressed, talked, and lived a "joie de vivre": an exuberant enjoyment of life. James was a man of few words, but plenty of action. All of those who knew him will not forget the time spent with him. As a final gift, James donated himself to scientific study. This anatomical donation will provide an invaluable gift to future generations as they are an essential part of training future physicians. It is also a fitting tribute to his beloved step-son, Arthur G. Collins, MD, who dedicated his life to caring for the health and well being of others. James is survived by his loving wife, Anne Price Collins who will miss his love, protection and care eternally; his nieces Jacqulyn Bannister (Harrison), Ides Pettaway (Henry) and Allyson (Anthony); nephews Trevor Knight (Trina) and Brice Knight (Antionette); cousins Hiawatha Godine (James), Ruth Smothers Thomas and Yolanda Martin,(Texas). Alvin Martin, Sylvia and Charles Ferguson (Maryland); and a host of other family and friends. The family held a private service for James immediately following his passing with the Rev. Bernice Parker Jones officiating.



