JAMES L. VEAL
Deacon James L. Veal departed this life suddenly on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Trella Collins Veal and a son, James, Jr. He grew up and lived in the Suffolk and Chesapeake, VA area before relocating to Maryland a few years ago. He was a faithful member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church of Temple Hills, MD and a former member of Matthews Memorial Baptist Church in Washington, DC. Family will receive friends on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at Central Baptist Church of Camp Springs, 5600 Old Branch Ave Camp Springs, MD. Interment Trinity Memorial Cemetery, Waldorf, MD. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.