James Basham Vietti
James Basham Vietti, Assistant General Counsel, United States Department of Defense, passed away unexpectedly on October 15, 2020, at his home in Washington, DC, at the age of 35. He graduated from El Dorado (KS) High School before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a BA degree in political science and government at Georgetown University and later with a JD with honors from George Washington University. He cherished his family and friends, and loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. He was born in Parsons, KS, on April 8, 1985, and also spent his childhood in Neosho, MO, and El Dorado, KS. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond. He is survived by his mother, Jackie, his sister, Dana (Pete), his sister, Angela (Steve and daughter Sophie) and his brother, Mike (Emily and daughter Audrey) - all of Kansas City; his brother, Chris, and children Arthur, Penelope and Hugo, of Tulsa, OK, and his uncles Tony Vietti (Joyce) and Tom Kazmierski. A celebration of life will be scheduled in 2021. His life story can be found at https://rb.gy/akgi4h
[rb.gy]. To memorialize his life, the family invites contributions to the Partners in Education Foundation James Vietti Forensics Fund via check at 124 West Central, El Dorado, KS, 67042 or online at piefoundation.revtrak.net