1/1
JAMES VIETTI
1985 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James Basham Vietti  
James Basham Vietti, Assistant General Counsel, United States Department of Defense, passed away unexpectedly on October 15, 2020, at his home in Washington, DC, at the age of 35. He graduated from El Dorado (KS) High School before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a BA degree in political science and government at Georgetown University and later with a JD with honors from George Washington University. He cherished his family and friends, and loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. He was born in Parsons, KS, on April 8, 1985, and also spent his childhood in Neosho, MO, and El Dorado, KS. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond. He is survived by his mother, Jackie, his sister, Dana (Pete), his sister, Angela (Steve and daughter Sophie) and his brother, Mike (Emily and daughter Audrey) - all of Kansas City; his brother, Chris, and children Arthur, Penelope and Hugo, of Tulsa, OK, and his uncles Tony Vietti (Joyce) and Tom Kazmierski. A celebration of life will be scheduled in 2021. His life story can be found at https://rb.gy/akgi4h [rb.gy]. To memorialize his life, the family invites contributions to the Partners in Education Foundation James Vietti Forensics Fund via check at 124 West Central, El Dorado, KS, 67042 or online at piefoundation.revtrak.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thibadeau Mortuary Service, P.A.
124 E Diamond Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
(301) 495-4950
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved