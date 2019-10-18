James W. Graner, Sr. (Retiree)
The officers and members of Plumbers Local No. 5 are regretfully notified of the death of Brother James W. Graner, who passed away October 12, 2019 in Maryland. Viewing will be on October 22, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Lee Funeral Home, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD and a mass of Christian Burial will be on October 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Jesus The Devine World Catholic Church, 885 Cox RD, Huntingtown, MD. Internment: Jesus the Good Shepherd Cemetery.
James E. Killeen, III
Business Manager
#1262