JAMES "WYATT" WALCOFF
2003 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James Wyatt Walcoff "Wyatt"  
Son, nephew, cousin and friend passed away on June 9, 2020 at his home in Potomac, Maryland. Born on January 21, 2003 to Melinda Richardson and Alan Walcoff.  Wyatt was known for his quiet yet stoic demeanor, a smile that could light up a room and his quirky sense of humor. When Wyatt was asked to describe three things he loved in life he chose animals, sports and girls. In recent years Wyatt developed a passion for weight training. He was an excellent student and loved creative writing. Wyatt was a compassionate young man with an intense sense of empathy. He was also subject to the quiet and insidious disease of depression which he courageously battled for several years. He chose to end his life in an effort to find peace.  He is survived by his loving parents, his family and friends and his special love Sophia.  Due to covid-19 restrictions a celebration of Wyatt's life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to citydogsrescuedc.orgor the suicidepreventionlifeline.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Philip D Rinaldi Funeral Service Pa
9241 Columbia Blvd
Silver Spring, MD 20910
(301) 585-4050
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved