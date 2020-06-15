James Wyatt Walcoff "Wyatt"
Son, nephew, cousin and friend passed away on June 9, 2020 at his home in Potomac, Maryland. Born on January 21, 2003 to Melinda Richardson and Alan Walcoff. Wyatt was known for his quiet yet stoic demeanor, a smile that could light up a room and his quirky sense of humor. When Wyatt was asked to describe three things he loved in life he chose animals, sports and girls. In recent years Wyatt developed a passion for weight training. He was an excellent student and loved creative writing. Wyatt was a compassionate young man with an intense sense of empathy. He was also subject to the quiet and insidious disease of depression which he courageously battled for several years. He chose to end his life in an effort to find peace. He is survived by his loving parents, his family and friends and his special love Sophia. Due to covid-19 restrictions a celebration of Wyatt's life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to citydogsrescuedc.orgor the suicidepreventionlifeline.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 15, 2020.