james g. walker
James G. Walker of Derwood, MD on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Jim was a teacher with Montgomery County Schools for over 25 years. He was an active member of Montgomery Central Lions Club. Jim was married to Nancy Sue Walker (deceased); father of Steven Walker (Mary), Jeannie Emery (Ken), Ricky Walker (Shirley) and Pam De Santi (Joe); grandfather of Janelle (Brandon), Abbie (Daniel), Danny (Anna), Kelly (Chris), Gabrielle, Nicholas, Alexis; great-grandfather of Avery, Rachel, Jackson, River, and Kensie; brother of Ronald Walker. A celebration of Jim's life will take place in October. Further information will be available on the funeral home website. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, www.montgomeryhospice.org
or to Hero Dogs, Inc., www.hero-dogs.org
. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services