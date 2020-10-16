

JAMES H. WALLACE, JR. "Jim" (77)

Of Viera, Florida, formerly from Falls Church, Virginia, died June 14, 2020 at a nearby hospice center following numerous, recent strokes. Jim was born in Washington, DC on December 31, 1942 to the late J. Henry Wallace and Elizabeth (Maupin) Wallace. Jim grew up in Arlington, VA, graduated in 1964 from the University of North Carolina, served four years in the USAF and after working for New Vistas Magazine in Miami, Florida, moved back to Virginia in 1973. After 30 years, he retired from the Smithsonian Institution as Director and Curator of Photographic & Printing Services. He is survived by his wife, Jolleen and two children: Maris Keiter (Wes) of South Riding, VA and James H. Wallace III of Florida; four grandchildren, Bevin, Cassie and Ryan Keiter and Christina Wallace. Jim photographed daily campus life while at UNC, including photographing the civil right struggle in Chapel Hill. Jim published his book, "Courage in the Moment: The Civil Rights Struggle, 1961-1964," in 2012. The book, a collection of photos, not only includes photos of sit-ins, marches and clashes with police in Chapel Hill, but also images he took at the 1963 March on Washington. Jim Wallace was a proud member of The National Press Club, The National Press Photographers Association, the International Standards Organization, White House News Photographers Association, and former member of the Board of Advisors of the UNC School of Journalism and Mass Communications. Jim's photography career took him from civil rights, museum artifacts and functions, Press Club events and visitors, and in retirement birds/wildlife/nature and his favorite subject - his grandchildren. Per his request, services were private.



