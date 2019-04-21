JAMES N. WALSH (AGE 90)
US Marine Corp (Ret.) Died on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Lorraine Walsh for 64 years; devoted father of James J. (Giavanna Munafo) Walsh and the late Michael Walsh (November 6, 2009); loving father-in-law of Karin Walsh; cherished grandfather of Michelle (Gregory) Churchill, Michael J. Walsh and Maxwell J. Munafo; brother-in-law of Raymond Stanekenas. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 4902 Berwyn Rd., College Park, MD, Tuesday, April 23, at 11 a.m. Donations may be made to Holy Redeemer or Hospice of the Chesapeake.