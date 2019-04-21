JAMES WALSH

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES WALSH.

 

JAMES N. WALSH (AGE 90)  

US Marine Corp (Ret.) Died on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Lorraine Walsh for 64 years; devoted father of James J. (Giavanna Munafo) Walsh and the late Michael Walsh (November 6, 2009); loving father-in-law of Karin Walsh; cherished grandfather of Michelle (Gregory) Churchill, Michael J. Walsh and Maxwell J. Munafo; brother-in-law of Raymond Stanekenas. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 4902 Berwyn Rd., College Park, MD, Tuesday, April 23, at 11 a.m. Donations may be made to Holy Redeemer or Hospice of the Chesapeake.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.