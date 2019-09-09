The Washington Post

JAMES "BILL" WALTON (1933 - 2019)
James H. Walton "Bill"  

Passed away on August 22, 2019 at the age of 86. Bill was born in Winner, South Dakota on May 25, 1933. He graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1954 and received an M.A. degree from the University of Michigan in 1956. He was on the faculty of Wake Forest College for 10 years. He was Managing Director of the Washington Theater Club from 1970-1973. In 1974, he joined NUS Corporation in Rockville as Director of Video Training. In 1977, along with two partners, he founded the Industrial Training Corporation and was named CEO in 1980, a position he held until 1997. In later years, he was an Educational Consultant and wrote a bi-weekly blog on trends in education. Bill was a devoted fan of the University of Nebraska football and women's volleyball teams, as well as the Nats. He had a lifelong love of gardening, and was an avid reader of World War II history. Survived by Susan, wife of 48 years; daughters, Jenny and Laura; sons, Jim, Sean and Rory from a previous marriage; brother, Don, and 11 grandchildren. Bill was predeceased by his daughter, Kerry. Services private. Contributions may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association https://www.abta.org in memory of his late daughter Kerry Dallas Walton.
