JAMES I. WARREN



James Ira "Jim" Warren, 68, of Bethesda, MD, formerly of Demarest, NJ. Loving husband of Janis; father of Katie, and Sara; grandfather of Nate and George; brother of William, and Lisa; and uncle of Andrew, Alix, and Rachel. Jim passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019 surrounded by his immediate family, following a courageous battle with cancer.

After attending the Lawrenceville School and Stanford University, Jim served in the Air Force National Guard Reserves. Jim went on to graduate from New York University School of Law where he received a J.D. and LL.M. in Taxation and an M.S. in Accounting, also from New York University. Deeply committed to his career as a nationally regarded Utility Tax Lawyer, he also made time to always be there for his family, his friends, and anyone in need. He will be greatly missed and always treasured.

Services will be held Wednesday, February 27, 11:30 a.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation, followed by a private burial service. Shiva will be observed at the family home on Wednesday and Thursday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with minyan at 7:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.