James Allen Wedberg (Age 86)
On Friday, March 8, 2019, James Allen "Jim" Wedberg of Bethesda, MD passed away with his loving wife, Malla at his side. Jim was a Korean War
Veteran and retired 20-year US Foreign Service Officer, serving overseas in Vietnam, Tanzania, Afghanistan (where he met his wife Malla), Mauritania and in Washington, DC as a country program development officer for Sierra Leone, Liberia, Cameroon and the Central African Empire. In addition to Malla, Jim is survived by step-daughter and son-in-law, Mashal and David Hartman, sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and (Ret.) Colonel Larry Zittrain, nieces and nephews, Laurie Jones, Scott Zittrain, Greg Zittrain, Jennie Tippit and their families.
Family and friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD 20814 on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. Interment Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim's name to a or to the Korean War Veterans Association (www.kva.us
