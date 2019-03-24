JAMES WEDBERG

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES WEDBERG.

 

James Allen Wedberg (Age 86)  

On Friday, March 8, 2019, James Allen "Jim" Wedberg of Bethesda, MD passed away with his loving wife, Malla at his side. Jim was a Korean War Veteran and retired 20-year US Foreign Service Officer, serving overseas in Vietnam, Tanzania, Afghanistan (where he met his wife Malla), Mauritania and in Washington, DC as a country program development officer for Sierra Leone, Liberia, Cameroon and the Central African Empire. In addition to Malla, Jim is survived by step-daughter and son-in-law, Mashal and David Hartman, sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and (Ret.) Colonel Larry Zittrain, nieces and nephews, Laurie Jones, Scott Zittrain, Greg Zittrain, Jennie Tippit and their families.
Family and friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD 20814 on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. Interment Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim's name to a or to the Korean War Veterans Association (www.kva.us) or the American Legion (www.legion.org). Please view and sign the family guestbook at

Funeral Home
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD 20814-3501
(301) 652-2200
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 24, 2019
bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations