WEED James Allan Weed, Ph.D. Passed away at Johns Hopkins Hospital, on December 9, 2019, after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his family, his wife of 60 years Janice, sons John (Ann) and Robert, grandchildren Lindsey (Michael) Orlando, Kevin (Lisa) Weed, Stephanie (Cody) Schell, Connor Weed and three great-grandsons, Cooper, Kyler and Luke. Jim was born in Caldwell, Idaho in 1938 and graduated from Caldwell High School in 1956. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from the College of Idaho with a double major in Math and Philosophy. He received a M.S. from the University of Illinois with an emphasis in mathematical statistics. Jim worked as a statistician at Pacific Northwest Laboratories, Richland, WA where he also taught classes in math and statistics. He was an assistant professor of mathematics at the University of Puget Sound, Tacoma, WA before returning to graduate school and earning a M.A. and a Ph.D. in Sociology with emphasis in Demography and Human Ecology from the University of Washington. He taught at Indiana University, Bloomington, IN. After graduation from the College of Idaho, Jim was awarded a Fulbright scholarship to The Netherlands where he studied mathematical logic. While studying and living in Amsterdam, Jim continued his interest in listening to and playing classical music, attending orchestra and pipe organ concerts and playing a pipe organ. He loved traveling, hiking and climbing ancient towers and walls in historical sites throughout Europe and the British Isles. In 1976, Jim accepted a position at the National Center for Health Statistics working on Marriage and Divorce issues. In 1980, he was Chief of the Marriage and Family Statistics Branch of the Bureau of the Census. He returned to NCHS as Associate Director of the Division of Vital Statistics. Music was always an important part of Jim's life. He played French horn in band, orchestra, and The Idaho National Guard Band. He played organ for church services. He installed an antique reed organ and later a Moeller pipe organ in his home. Nearing retirement, Jim discovered the autoharp and the pleasure of making new friends and playing with groups emphasizing old time music, Celtic music and country music in weekly jams. He attended workshops at a variety of folk schools and the annual Mountain Laurel Autoharp Gathering in PA. He particularly enjoyed playing melody on the autoharp sharing his love of the autoharp. Jim was a kind and gentle teacher and mentor who encouraged so many others to play the autoharp. He was a member of and leader of The Capital Harpers for many years. He self-taught hammer dulcimer and acoustic bass and enjoyed being a part of groups in Annapolis, Columbia, Upper Marlboro and northern VA. He will be greatly missed by his jamming friends. Jim delighted in collecting old crime and detective stories, using multiple famous lists of such works. He spent many hours in used bookstores wherever he traveled. He particularly enjoyed mysteries set in near and far away places. Jim was a talented stained-glass artist who made Tiffany lamp reproductions as well as stained glass windows, a beautiful legacy cherished by his family. A celebration of Jim's life was celebrated by family and friends in Columbia. Interment will be in Caldwell, ID at a future date.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 7, 2020