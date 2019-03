Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES WETZEL.



JAMES ROSS WETZEL (Age 80)



Passed away peacefully on February 12, 2019 in Dallas, TX.

Born and raised in Owosso, MI, he was the son of Ross and Kathleen (Rourke) Wetzel. Jim earned his BA from Michigan State University and MA from American University. Inspired by JFK, Jim drove to Washington, DC in 1962 to begin a lifelong career in the Federal Government. There he served as an Economist with the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federal Reserve, Council of Economic Advisers, and Census Bureau. After retirement he spent time as a professor, consultant, researcher and writer. Curious and intellectual with a penchant for remembering facts and figures, Jim was a voracious reader of news and fiction alike. He enjoyed rounds of golf, listening to jazz, family setback games, road trips, poker tournaments and pondering the origins of the universe.

Jim will be remembered as a devoted father to Katharine Friguletto, father in law to Mike, and grandfather to Sophia, Lauren and Juliette. Memories from his final five years living near family in Dallas will be held most dear.

Jim is also survived by siblings Colleen Powell (Carl) of Frisco, TX, Richard Wetzel of Fort Bragg, CA, Tom Wetzel (Denise) of Morrice, MI, Pamela Breen of Cozumel, Mexico, and Doug Wetzel of Owosso, MI.

The family is planning a private ceremony to honor Jim's life.