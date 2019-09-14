The Washington Post

JAMES WHEAT Jr.

JAMES WALTER WHEAT, JR.  

Passed away peacefully September 4, 2019. He was a decorated Marine from the Vietnam War, served in the U.S. Army during Desert Storm, retired from Montgomery County Public Schools, and was working at Giant Food at the time of his passing. He leaves behind many who cared deeply for him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 7 p.m. September 16, 2019 at Resurrection Catholic Church, 3315 Greencastle Road, Burtonsville, MD 20866. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Resurrection Catholic Church or The Missionary Servants of the Most Holy Trinity, 9001 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20903. Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 14, 2019
