

JAMES THOMAS WHITE "Jim"



James Thomas "Jim" White passed away peacefully June 30, 2019 at his home in Falls Church, Virginia, after battling cancer. He was 79. Jim was born on April 5, 1940 in Washington, DC to the late Elmer Joseph and Hester Hatcher White.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Murphy's Funeral Home in Falls Church, VA. A visitation will be held on Friday July, 12, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to WoundedWarriorProject.org , a charity of great importance to Jim.

