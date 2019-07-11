The Washington Post

JAMES "Jim" WHITE (1940 - 2019)
Murphy Funeral Homes
1102 West Broad Street
Falls Church, VA
22046
(703)-533-0341
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
JAMES THOMAS WHITE "Jim"  

James Thomas "Jim" White passed away peacefully June 30, 2019 at his home in Falls Church, Virginia, after battling cancer. He was 79. Jim was born on April 5, 1940 in Washington, DC to the late Elmer Joseph and Hester Hatcher White.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Murphy's Funeral Home in Falls Church, VA. A visitation will be held on Friday July, 12, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to WoundedWarriorProject.org, a charity of great importance to Jim.
Condolences may be offered at
www/murphyfuneralhomes.com  
Published in The Washington Post on July 11, 2019
funeral home direction icon