

JAMES EDWARD WHITE

Formerly of King of Prussia, PA, and Arlington, VA, died at Greenspring in Springfield, VA, on May 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Irmtraud Mayer White. Proud father of Marianne White (Jeffrey Rogers) and Michael White (Susan White). Loving Opa to Cameron Rogers, Ethan Rogers, and Malcolm White. Also survived by his sister Alice Rosenberg, several nieces and nephews, and "near daughters" Susan Walsh and BJ Martin. He was predeceased by his brothers Walter P. White and Peter J. White. James E. was born in 1925 in Scottsville, VA, to Elcon O. and Mary P. White. He maintained an immense fondness for his hometown and returned often to fish in the James River. He entered VMI in 1942 and was drafted in 1944. In July 1945, as a member of the 2nd Armored Division, he was among the first American troops to reach Berlin. After the war, he resumed his studies at VMI, graduating in 1948. He re-enlisted in the army in 1948 and was stationed at the chemical depot in Hanau, Germany. During this second tour, he tracked down the young German woman whom he had previously met in Lauda. They married in 1952. After an honorable discharge from the army in 1953, he held several actuarial positions and retired from the Veterans Administration in 1986. He was a quiet man with a keen mind and a sly sense of humor. He loved baseball, dogs, gardening, mathematics, and most of all, his family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



