James William Whitehurst, Sr.



Of Purcellville, VA, passed on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in LA. Owner and operator of Perfection Automotive in Herndon, VA.

He is survived by his wife, Sue, four children, Jay, Mark, David Whitehurst and Susie Osborne; 10 grandchildren; a sister, Emily Bucur, a brother, Albert Whitehurst.

A memorial visitation will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle, SE, Leesburg, VA 20175.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

