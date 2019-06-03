James William Dailey (Age 86)
On Friday, May 31, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Barbara; father of Kristen Beck (George) and Matthew (Heather); grandfather of Hannah, Carly, Lily, Makenzie, James Cole and Mason. Relatives and friends may call at St. John the Evangelist Church, 10103 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, Thursday, June 6, from 10 to 11 a.m., where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hebrew Home of Greater Washington, www.smithlifecommunities.org