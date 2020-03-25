

JAMES H. WILLIAMS "Boots" (Age 72)

December 26, 1947 - March 15, 2020



On Sunday, March 15, 2020 James H. Williams (Boots) of Washington, DC, transitioned peacefully in his home after fighting challenging medical issues. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Alice Williams, as well as his wife, Margay M. Williams. He served with the United States Navy before becoming Sargent with the DC Metropolitan Police Department. He served the force from February 1970 to August 1993. He then became a proud member of the Prince Hall Masons. and then achieved the title of Worshipful Master. He played an integral role in reestablishing Widow's Son Lodge No. 7 Jurisdictional Prestige with the Masons. He served as Sgt. At Arms. and rose to the position of First Vice Commander with the American Legion Post 8. At a later date there will be a memorial service held to celebrate his life for all who would like to attend.