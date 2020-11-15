1/1
JAMES WILLIAMSON
JAMES M. WILLIAMSON  
On Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Dearly beloved husband of Rene' L. Williamson and devoted father of Josiah M. Williamson transitioned into eternal life. He is survived by sisters, Jackie Allen, Stacy McGhie and Lisa McGhie and brother-in-law Armond Carter. As well as a host of family, friends, former coworkers and his church family. Viewing 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Service 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at JB Jenkins Funeral Home,7474 Landover Rd. Landover MD 20785. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery, 4001 Suitland Rd., Suitland MD 20746.Service will be publicly streamed through Zoom via JB Jenkins Funeral Home website.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 15, 2020.
