

JAMES A. WINGATE, JR. (Age 80)

"Jimmy" "Beans"



Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 20, 2019 surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer at the age of 80. He will be missed by all his friends and remembered as a smart, kind, funny, loving and giving person. He loved his family, friends, traveling, his social club (Symposium Whist Club) and especially anything tennis. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Melvinia Wingate; his sisters, Judith Brown and Leslie Wingate and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James A. Wingate, Sr. and Ethel Wingate; brothers, John Franklin Wingate and Earl Jones. Family will receive friends at Ebenezer A.M.E. Chruch (Sanctuary), 7806 Allentown Road, Fort Washington, Maryland on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. with services to follow.