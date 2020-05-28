JAMES J. WOODRING
On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, James J. Woodring suddenly answered the upward call of Christ Jesus at the age of 71. Jim is survived by his loving wife Ruth, sister Nancy Cummings, and brother John. He is the proud father of Joseph and Hannah, grandfather of Titus and Laurel. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth S. and Mildred, brother, Ken Jr., and sister, Jan. A private interment will take place at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at Forcey Bible Church at a later date.