James Sauvie Woods (Age 91)
On Friday, March 22, 2019, of Bowie, MD. Beloved husband of the late Louise Anne Woods; father of Laura Renee Ellsworth (Kenneth Haygood); brother of Geroy Woods, Dolores Fiala, Marilyn Billeter and Keith Woods. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Shrine of St. Jude, 12701 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD, on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to