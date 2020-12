Or Copy this URL to Share



JAMES RODNEY WRIGHT

DC Legend, James "Rodney Wright" entered his heavenly rest on November 24, 2020. On Friday, December 4, 2020, we will gather to celebrate his life! There will be a public viewing at St. Lukes Catholic Church, Washington, DC from 10 to 11 a.m. Due to Covid restrictions, The funeral services will be private. Interment at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.



