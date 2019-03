JAMES AUSTIN YOUNG

(Age 85)



On Wednesday, February 27, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Native Washingtonian, son of the late Frank L. Young and Elizabeth C. Dwyer; beloved husband of 61 years to the late Marie Louise Fee, Loving father of Linda (David) Dorsey, James (Alyssa) Young, Jr., Catherine (Matthew) Stohlman, and Thomas (Suzanne) Young; Brother of the late Frank Young and John Young; survived by sisters, Elizabeth Hall and Judy Farmer. Also blessed by 11 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. Graduated Georgetown University, served and obtained the rank of First Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. Worked in various roles in the automobile industry at Ford Motor Company, the Better Business Bureau, and Nissan Motor Corporation, and in between started a Trane air conditioning franchise. Member of St. Jane Frances De Chantal for over 55 years serving in many roles, including Social Concerns Committee, Archdiocesan Justice & Advocacy Council, Archdiocesan Care for Creation Committee, as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, Monday March 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m (valet parking). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Church, 9601 Old Georgetown Rd., Bethesda, MD, on Tuesday, March 5, at 10:45 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities Foundation, Archdiocese of Washington, 924 G Street NW, Washington, DC 20001.