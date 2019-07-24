

JAMES T. YOUNG, JR. (Age 86)



Of Ft. Washington, MD, departed this life July 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Jean W.S. Young. He is also survived by his adult children: Sharon (Claiborne), Dale, and Paul (Lynnette); grandchildren and many other loving family members. He was preceded in death by his wife of 22 years, Evelyn P. B. Young; his parents, James and Jeanette (nee Mackenzie) Young, and an infant son, James T. Young, III. Visitation will be held on July 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. with a memorial service at 2 p.m. at Stewart's Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE, Washington, DC 20019. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Virginia Union University, Office of Philanthropy, 1500 N. Lombardy St., Richmond, VA 23220 (reference James T. Young, Jr., Class of 1958).