

JAMES YOUNG, III (Age 84)



Of Conway, SC, peacefully passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the home he shared with his wife of 38 years, Christine Diana Young. Jim and Chris moved to South Carolina from Kilmarnock, VA in 2018.

He was born on August 16, 1935, in Charlottesville, VA, to James Jr. and Willie Johnson Young. Later, two sisters, Carlie Collier and Jean Cameron and two brothers, Barton and Malcom Cameron were born. Jim graduated from Lively High School in 1953 and attended Virginia Tech. He honorably served four years in the U. S. Navy. Then he enjoyed traveling around the U.S., including Alaska and throughout the world, in locales such as Ireland, France, Germany, Morocco, and Labrador, working on radar systems for companies such as Bendix and General Electric. Afterward, he became an electronic engineer for Gruman. He was a member of the team that created the Lunar Module used on the first moon landing, 1969, and contributed to the Orbiting Astronomical Observatory, which was a forerunner to the Hubble Telescope. Next, he turned his keen mind to real estate. He was the owner of both Medallion Real Estate and Advanced Education Real Estate School, training a new generation of realtors. Later, he became an independent real estate appraiser. He also for many years built and repaired computers, even into his eighties.

Jim is survived by his wife, Chris; his daughter, Stephanie P. Young-Wurdeman and husband, Patrick Wurdeman and their sons, Ryan, Christopher and Justin and their wives. He is also survived by great grandsons, Owen and Patrick. He was preceded in death by his son, James "Jimmy" Young, IV who passed away in 2018.

There will be a Christian service 11 a.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Kilmarnock, VA. All are invited to a reception and fellowship in St. Francis Hall following the burial at St. Francis cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Tunnel To Towers Foundation.