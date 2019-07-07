

JAMES ZURITA



James Zurita, of Burke, VA died of cancer on Monday, July 1, 2019. Jim was born in Guayaquil, Ecuador in 1951and moved to the United States as a child. He received college degrees in biology, law, and international business law. He retired from the US Patent Office in 2018. Jim previously provided legal assistance to new immigrants and also taught international law in Europe. He was fluent in three languages and traveled to over 20 countries. He is survived by his wife, Claudia Johnston; his sons Marius and Michael from his previous marriage to Jocelyn Cohen; his brother Ernesto and his wife Rosemary of New York; his sister Adela and brother Fernando in Ecuador. A private service will be held in his memory on Sunday, July 21, 2019.