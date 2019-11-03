JAMESETTA RIDLEY DOBY (Age 94)
Passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. She was a life-long Washingtonian, member of Asbury United Methodist Church, a retired DC Public School teacher and UDC professor. She leaves behind her husband of 70 years, Welton B. Doby, Jr.; two children Dr. Cheryl Doby-Copeland and Welton B. Doby III (Dr. Ravita Maharaj); two granddaughters, Amina Copeland-Mize (Criston Mize) and Sarita Singh, Esq. (Mahadeo Singh); seven great-grandchildren, Asiya Khokhar, Sulayman Khokhar, Isa Khokhar, Gabriella Singh, Alejandra Singh, Victoria Singh, and Casimir Mize; other relatives and friends. Mrs. Doby will lie in state at Asbury United Methodist Church, 926 11th St., NW 20001. On Friday, November 8 from 10 a.m. until funeral services 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Services by Stewart Funeral Home.