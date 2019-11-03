The Washington Post

Jamesetta Doby

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jamesetta Doby.
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Lying in State
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
926 11th St., NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
926 11th St., NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

JAMESETTA RIDLEY DOBY (Age 94)  

Passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. She was a life-long Washingtonian, member of Asbury United Methodist Church, a retired DC Public School teacher and UDC professor. She leaves behind her husband of 70 years, Welton B. Doby, Jr.; two children Dr. Cheryl Doby-Copeland and Welton B. Doby III (Dr. Ravita Maharaj); two granddaughters, Amina Copeland-Mize (Criston Mize) and Sarita Singh, Esq. (Mahadeo Singh); seven great-grandchildren, Asiya Khokhar, Sulayman Khokhar, Isa Khokhar, Gabriella Singh, Alejandra Singh, Victoria Singh, and Casimir Mize; other relatives and friends. Mrs. Doby will lie in state at Asbury United Methodist Church, 926 11th St., NW 20001. On Friday, November 8 from 10 a.m. until funeral services 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Services by Stewart Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.