JAMET DUCKETT Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JAMET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JAMES DUCKETT, SR. "Herman"  Fort Washington, Maryland  
On Sunday, May 17, 2020, entered into his eternal rest. He is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Gladys; daughter Bonita J. (Greg) Bell, son James B. Duckett, Jr. and daughter DeBora M. Duckett. He is also survived by granddaughter Stormi (Michael) Duckett-Peay and a host of other relatives and loved ones. His private funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. Streaming link can be accessed by going to the Marshall-March Funeral Home website. His military internment will be on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be conducted on a future date as a celebration of life.www.marshallmarchfh.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved