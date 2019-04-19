

JAMETTA G. ELLIS "Alice"



Passed peacefully on April 9, 2019. She was the loving mother of six children, Jeanetta Frayser, Roberta Ellis-Bigsby (deceased), Robert Ellis (deceased), Anthony Ellis, Doretha Ellis and Joann Starks. She was blessed with eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She also leaves behind one son-in-law, nieces and nephews that loved her as their surrogate mother, grandmother and great grandmother and a host of friends that will miss her angelic presence. Her going home service will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at New Vision Fellowship Church, 2020 Ritchie Road, Forestville MD 20747, Viewing will be 10 a.m., Service following at 11 a.m. Interment to Harmony Memorial Park, 7101 Sheriff Road, Hyattsville, MD 20785, Repast at New Vision Fellowship Church.