JIMELLA YOUNG ( Age 77)
Peacefully passed away on April 23, 2020. She was born January 30, 1943 to parent the late Rebecca and David Hill, Sr. She was predeceased by brothers, Rev. Clyde and David Hill, Jr. She is survived by daughters, Ashley Early and Jasmine Lambert; sons, Norman Donald (Bridgette), Charles Donald and Lenorid Coleman (Robbyn) and sister, Alberta Coats. Also survived by 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces; nephews; other precious relatives and friends. Viewing on Thursday, May 7, 2020, 3 to 5 p.m. at Pope Funeral Home, 5538 Marlboro Pike Forestville, MD 20747. Interment to be held on May 8, 2020 at Heritage Memorial Cemetery, 13472 Poplar Hill Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601. The Family Is grateful for the many prayer and concerns expressed during this difficult time.