

Jamison Barrett Stewart-Marsh

(Age 58)



Of Anaheim, California, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at home, with loving family beside her.

Jamie was born in Ridgewood, New Jersey to James and Suzanne (Schulz) Barrett. BA History, 1983 from Mount Saint Mary's University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals. National Public Radio and WETA, including Ken Burns and In Performance at the White House. In California, development for University California Irvine and Chapman University.

Survived by her husband, Douglas E. Marsh, her children Hilary Pirozek (Russ) and Cameron Barrett Stewart, and sisters Lizbeth Maher of St. Louis, Missouri and Hilary Harry (David) of Bellefont, Pennsylvania, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Melissa Czeh, and first husband, Michael Leo Stewart.

Memorial Saturday, January 4, at 10 a.m. at Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, California, the Rev. Bob Baker officiating. In lieu of flowers donations to the One Legacy Foundation.