

Jan F. Kurtz (Age 67)



Of Springfield, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones. She was the beloved sister of Lynn Kurtz Muys (Jerry), and Frederick C. Kurtz, Jr. (Sharon), and the proud aunt of J. Christian Muys III (Leah), Cameron F. Muys (Karolina), and Wesley C. Muys. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick C., and Frances T. Kurtz. Jan was raised in North Springfield, attended Annandale High School, and went to the University of Mary Washington where she received a B.A. of Sociology degree in 1973. After graduating, Jan accepted a teaching position at Dale City Elementary School. She stayed for thirty seven years, and during that time taught more than a thousand students. When she retired from full-time teaching, Jan continued teaching for Prince William County on a part-time basis until 2018, assisting with students who had intellectual disabilities. While still teaching full-time, she attended graduate school, and earned a Master of Education and Curriculum degree from George Mason University in 1996. Jan was very passionate about teaching. She cared deeply for her students, and devoted herself to their education and well-being. She will be genuinely missed by many. The family will receive relatives and friends at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA 22315, on February 26, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church, 7434 Bath Street, Springfield, VA 22150, on February 27, 2020, at 10 a.m., with interment following at Fairfax Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the PWCS Education Foundation at P.O. Box 389; Manassas, VA 20108. Please designate that the contributions are for "DCES Lunch for Kids, in memory of Jan Kurtz."