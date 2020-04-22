

Jane Bartley



Passed away April 18, 2020 from complications due to bladder cancer at Johns Hopkins University Hospital in Baltimore Maryland. Jane was born in Boston, Massachusetts June 2, 1941 to former FCC Commissioner Robert Bartley and Ruth Adams Bartley. She is survived by her son Robert David Odle, former husband Bob Glen Odle, and brothers Robert Buck Bartley, Thomas R. Bartley, sister-in-law, Martha Bartley, and many adoring cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Jane graduated from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School in Bethesda, Maryland, and from the University of Maryland with a BA in history. She was a proud member of Delta Gamma Sorority. Her career life included working for her uncle, Speaker Sam Rayburn, who once said of her "There is nothing I would change about Jane, even if I could." She also worked as Assistant Program Director of the Texas Union, University of Texas until she returned to Maryland for the balance of her career life as a mother, in construction management and real estate.

Jane showered her friends and all her many younger relatives with love, friendship, humor, and conversation. Never judged or preached, but counseled with questions. Many considered Jane a second mom.

And finally it must be said; Jane had a compassionate heart for the disadvantaged, downtrodden, and underprivileged of our society.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Jane's name to one or both of the following: Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Inc. P.O. Box 97166, Washington, DC 20090-7166 or Greenberg Bladder Cancer Institute, Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, 750 E. Pratt Street, Suite 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a virtual memorial service via Zoom on Saturday April 25 at 11 a.m.

Join URL:

or

Dial #646 876 9923

Meeting ID: 943 9072 724