

JANE E. BECKER



Jane E. Becker of Washington, DC, found peace on April 6, 2020. Loving sister of Robert (Irene) Becker, proud aunt of Steve (Lingling) Becker and Michelle (Ben) Gern and extended family. Jane was a retired career Foreign Service Officer and served our country as Ambassador to the UN Mission in Geneva. She was a 1968 graduate of Wauwatosa East (WI) High School (Valedictorian) and Michigan State University (Phi Beta Kappa).

Family will receive friends for a memorial to be scheduled at a later date at Joseph Gawler's Sons, 5130 Wisconsin Ave., NW, Washington D.C.. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in honor of Jane made to the Humane Rescue Alliance of Washington, DC.

Jane had a kind heart and cared deeply about family and friends, and always added a spark to any situation. She will be remembered with love and laughter by all who knew her.