Jane Beidatsch (Age 101)
Born in Minneapolis, MN June 9, 1918, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Malvern, PA. A lifetime lover of art and literature, she graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Library Science degree before moving to Washington, DC where she spent the majority of her adult life working at the Library of Congress and the Cleveland Park Library where she was head librarian. She survived her husband Walter (1996) and is survived by brother Harold Greenwood of MN, sister Nancy Becker of PA, and several nieces and nephews. 3.No services are planned.